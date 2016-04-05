Escape with Café Casino! Choose 1 of 2 amazing match bonuses:
Option 1:
- Super Play Welcome Bonus – 500% up to $5,000 on your first deposit
- 10x Max Cashout, 35x Playthrough, Bonus is Cashable.
- Claim Bonus Code: CAFE500
Option 2:
- No-Max Welcome Bonus – 100% up to $1,000 on your first deposits.
- No Max Cashout, 25x Playthrough, Bonus is Cashable.
- Claim Bonus Code: CAFE100
Get ready to kick back and enjoy Café Casino’s stellar casino games, huge weekly bonuses, endless perks and lightning fast payouts.
Terms and Conditions:
The Welcome Bonuses (The Super play & No-Max Cashout Bonuses) (“Promotion”) is valid from April 1, 2016 at 00:00:01 AM ET.
Super Play Welcome Bonus: 500% up to $5,000
- Consists of one (1) 500% match bonus up to $5,000.
- Only activity following code redemption counts towards fulfilling the bonus requirements.
- The deposit plus bonus amount is subject to a 35X playthrough requirement as well as a max cashout of 10x the value of the deposit. Any winning above the 10x deposit amount, based on the bonus code will be forfeited upon cashout.
- Some games contribute towards playthrough requirements; however certain games may have a greater contribution than others. For more information please view our wagering contribution chart.
No-Max Welcome Bonus: 100% up to $1,000
- Consists of one (1) 100% match bonus up to $1,000.
- Only activity following code redemption counts towards fulfilling the bonus requirements.
- The deposit plus bonus amount is subject to a 25X playthrough before the deposit, bonus amount and any winnings can be withdrawn.
- Some games contribute towards playthrough requirements; however, certain games may have a greater contribution than others. For more information please view our wagering contribution chart.
General Terms and Conditions:
- The general Terms of Service of Café Casino shall also apply to the Promotion.
- Café Casino has the right to cancel or withdraw the Promotion or change any of its terms at any time and without cause or notice.